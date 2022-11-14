American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 honors baby for 6th year in a row

Pictured in the family picture are the new parents, Danae Gomez, Brodie McJunkin, and baby Weston. MHSC Photo.

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary Archie Hay Unit 24 celebrated Veterans Day again this year by surprising a lucky family with a special gift basket. This year, they had to wait just a few extra days as the first baby born since Veterans Day was in the early morning on Sunday, November 13th at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. This year’s gift basket included a handmade quilt and crocheted jacket, a baby bathtub, bottles, books, rattles, a custom crocheted teddy bear, and more.

The lucky recipients of the baby basket were Danae Gomez and Brodie McJunkin. They welcomed baby Weston Leo, who was named after his grandpa, a Navy Veteran.

“This is one of our favorite activities that the Auxiliary does. We have a lot of fun putting this basket together to celebrate the first baby born on Veterans Day, or in little Weston’s case, the first baby born after Veterans Day,” said Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Past Department of Wyoming President.

Pictured in the group picture are members of the Auxiliary and our Labor and Delivery team. MHSC Photo.

“We love that our community thinks of our patients and wants to celebrate new babies. We truly look forward to seeing the amazing things that these generous ladies create and are always so honored to surprise our patients with their thoughtful donations,” said Megan Jacobsen, the Director of Labor and Delivery.

For more information on donating to the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County or the Memorial Hospital Foundation, please contact Tiffany Marshall [email protected] or visit MHSCFoundation.com.