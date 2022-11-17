American Legion Auxiliary to invite you to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner

Rock Springs Firefighters donate turkeys for Thanksgiving dinner – Photo from the American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 – Rock Springs Wyoming Facebook Page

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The American Legion Auxiliary would like to invite the community to their annual Thanksgiving Dinner at the Archy Hay American Legion Post 24 on November 24, 2022. Dinner will be served from noon until 4 p.m. at 543 Broadway (known as Gunyan hall), Rock Springs, Wyoming.

They will be serving a traditional Thanksgiving dinner with turkey, ham, and all the trimmings. Homemade pies and desserts will be furnished by the members of the Auxiliary. Turkeys and hams were donated by the Rock Springs Fire Department. The meal is prepped by volunteers starting Wednesday evening by Post Members, Sons of the American Legion, American Legion Riders, and the Auxiliary.

The dinner is open to the public, specifically for those who do not have families here or just want to get out to eat without the hassle of cooking and cleanup afterward. Come down and join your military families for great food and conversation.

There is an upcoming event coming up that is sponsored by the Archie Hay Post. There will be a ceremony for Wreaths Across America on December 17, 2022, starting at 10 a.m. If you have a deceased military family member, you can purchase a wreath at the American Legion. The cost is $15 and will be placed by members of the Legion and various volunteers. Wreaths must be purchased by November 28, 2022, and can be ordered at the American Legion.

For more information about the Wreaths or the Thanksgiving dinner, you can call the American Legion at 307-382-3315.