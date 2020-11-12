American Legion donates basket for baby born on Veterans Day

Advertisement

[PRESS RELEASE]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (November 12, 2020) – The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 donated a special gift package for the first baby born on Veteran’s Day at the Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. The package consisted of a baby bathtub full of everything from hand crafted blankets, baby monitors, outfits, stuffed animals, bath items, towels, books and so much more.

The lucky recipient of the care package was a sweet baby boy, Kyston, and his mom Shayla; baby Kyston was welcomed into the world Nov. 11, 2020 at 9:25 a.m.

“We enjoy celebrating the community and this is one way we can do that,” said Gina Dusel, Auxiliary Department of Wyoming President. “This is our fourth year donating a gift basket to the first-born baby on Veterans Day. We look forward to this every year.”

Due to strict Covid-19 policies that the hospital has implemented to keep patients and staff safe, Dusel delivered the package to the Labor and Delivery Unit and presented their donation to the unit’s Director, Megan Jacobson. Dusel also provided a picture of the American Legion Archie Hay Post family that donated and helped to assemble the generous package.