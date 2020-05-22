American Legion Memorial Day Events begin Saturday & Sunday

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 22, 2020) — Memorial Day is this Monday, but preparations for the remembering and the honoring of veterans who have passed will begin Saturday in Rock Springs and Sunday in Green River.

Advertisement

The Rock Springs Archie Hay Post 24 will plant individual flags at the headstones of veterans beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday at both the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery and Rest Haven Memorial Gardens. Volunteers are welcome to assist.

On Monday, Memorial Day, there will be a flag-lowering ceremony and proclamation at 8 a.m. at the Rock Spring Municipal Cemetery.

Graveside flags will be collected from both cemeteries on Tuesday beginning at 9 a.m.

Advertisement

Green River’s Tom Whitmore Post 28 will place their flags on Veteran’s plots at Riverview Cemetery on Sunday beginning at 12 p.m. Volunteers are welcome.

On Monday, a ceremony will take place at 10 a.m. at Riverview Cemetery.

Graveside flags will be retrieved on Tuesday beginning at 9:30 a.m.