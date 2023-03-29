American Legion Post 24 hosts Vietnam remembrance and Veteran appreciation

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — On this day, 50 years ago the last American troop departed Vietnam, leading to the conclusion of the Vietnam War in 1975. Today, American Legion Post 24 will come together and honor the remembrance of the war and the soldiers who have passed, as well as show appreciation to the living veterans who fought in the Vietnam War.

Donald Trump, 45th President of the United States, signed the Vietnam Recognition Act of 2017 declaring that March 29 be dedicated to the remembrance and appreciation of all Vietnam soldiers. According to the U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs, approximately 2.7 million American soldiers served in Vietnam, with more than 58,000 losing their lives on Vietnam soil.

Today, March 29, 2023, at the American Legion Post 24, service members have invited all community members to gather together from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Post for a meet and greet with all living Vietnam veterans.

American Legion Post 24 is open to all members who have served in any branch of the military for any period of time.