American Legion Post 28 to host ‘Music for Vets ’ concert

The American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 will host the ‘Music for Vets ’24 Summer Concert’ on Friday, July 12, featuring live performances and activities to support local veterans. Doors will open at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m.

The concert will feature performances by local bands Atlas Falls and Zamtrip, along with Denver-based band Circles We Draw, currently on tour and filming a documentary to be showcased at the International Film Festival. Food truck concessions will be available, along with standard Legion fare such as pizza, hot dogs, sausages, and tornados.

This free, family-friendly event encourages donations and welcomes attendees of all ages. Although the concert will take place indoors, speakers will broadcast the music outside, in a block party atmosphere, with alcohol served. Pop-up shades and chairs will be provided, but attendees are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs. Free water will be available, and activities will include corn hole and a raffle.

The raffle, hosted by Stacy’s Sheets & Gifts, features prizes such as a custom metal firepit by Maddox Ice, a wood American flag wall hanging by 307 Wood & Epoxy, a custom American-themed wreath by Ring Around the Home, a butcher block cutting board by Wood Trend Connect, and an American quilt with a set of two bedsheets donated by Stacy’s Sheets & Gifts. Raffle tickets are $10 each or six for $50 and can be purchased via Venmo @Americanlegionpost28GRWY. Winners do not need to be present to win, and the raffle drawing will take place around 7:30 or 8:00 p.m.

Event coordinator and Finance Officer of the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Tom Niemiec, stated, “Thank you to all our sponsors and donors from the community. We really hope you’ll come out and enjoy this great event and help us raise money for amazing cause.” He noted that this is the first summer concert organized by the Legion, with plans for a major concert event in January 2025. Proceeds from the event will benefit the Veteran’s Relief Fund to support local veterans.

For more information and to make online donations, visit the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28.

About the Veteran’s Relief Fund

The Veteran’s Relief Fund is a charitable veterans organization BY veterans FOR veterans. Providing assistance and hope for those who would otherwise fall through the cracks.