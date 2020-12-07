American Legions and VFW honoring fallen veterans by laying wreaths

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING (December 7, 2020) – The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24, American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 and VFW Post 2321 are working alongside Wreaths Across America this year in an effort to honor our fallen comrades.

They will be paying tribute to our fallen comrades with wreath laying ceremony at the cemeteries in Rock Springs and Green River on Saturday, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m. at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.

Immediately following the ceremony, Archie Hay Post 24 will begin laying 115 wreaths that were purchased and donated for the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery in the veteran’s section. Rest Haven Memorial Garden will be the next location that morning for the ceremonial wreath laying. It will begin at 11:30 a.m. The last ceremony of the day will be at the River View Cemetery in Green River at 12:30 p.m.

The public is welcome to attend the wreath laying ceremonies and military honors at any of the three locations.

If interested in helping lay wreaths, please contact The American Legion Archie Hay Post 24 at 307-382- 3315. If planning to help out, adhere to current COVID-19 guidelines, to include masks or face coverings and social distancing.

Unfortunately, wreaths are no longer able to be purchased or donated for this year as they will not arrive in time for the ceremony because they are being shipped in from out of state. This ceremony will become an annual event in at the three cemeteries in Rock Springs and Green River, and the wreaths will be available for donation next year earlier. More information on the future events will be released toward mid-2021.

With the support of the community and local businesses, the American Legions hope that in the future they will have the resources and the donations available to lay wreaths on every Veterans grave site in Rock Springs and Green River.

With over 1500 Veterans laid to rest in the Rock Springs Municipal cemetery alone, this will be a monumental task, but they believe this is and will be attainable. During the summer, they will be researching all three cemeteries and hope to get an accurate count of veteran’s grave sites.

They would like to thank the following business for their generous donations on extremely short notice. Without their support, this endeavor would be difficult to near impossible; Vase Funeral Home, Touch of Class Floral, Vase Flaming Gorge Chapel (Green River) for donating the wreath stands. These stands are an important piece of the ceremony that will take place at the cemeteries