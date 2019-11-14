American Red Cross honors Wyoming Highway Patrolman in Lander for lifesaving actions

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (Nov. 14, 2019) — On July 16, 2019, Lt. Travis Hauser of the Wyoming Highway Patrol called on his American Red Cross training in CPR to save the life of a woman found along the highway he was patrolling on the Wind River Indian Reservation.

For this heroic and lifesaving action, Lt. Hauser received the Red Cross Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders in a ceremony at the Wyoming Highway Patrol office in Lander on Nov. 12, 2019.

The Lifesaving Award for Professional Responders is the highest award given by the Red Cross to individuals or a group of individuals who save or sustain a life using skills learned in a Red Cross Training Services course.

The award was presented by Jan Daugaard, Wyoming Red Cross Executive Director, and Linda Krikorian, Strategic Account Executive for Red Cross Training Services, at a ceremony that was well attended by Highway Patrol personnel, Red Cross staff and volunteers, and supportive community members.

On July 16, 2019, Lt. Travis Hauser was patrolling on WY-132 on the Wind River Indian Reservation when he came upon cars stopped on the road. A woman had been found on the road, and a passerby was giving CPR to the woman, who was not breathing and had no pulse.

Lt. Hauser took over the primary role of CPR, assisted by other passersby until the victim began breathing on her own. Paramedics arrived and transported the victim to the hospital in Lander, where she made a full recovery and was later released.

Red Cross training gives people the knowledge and skills to act in an emergency and save a life. A variety of courses are available at redcross.org/takeaclass. If you have questions or need more information, please contact Red Cross of Wyoming Executive Director Jan Daugaard at 307 256-1873; [email protected].

Actions like Lt. Hauser’s exemplify the Red Cross mission to help people prevent, prepare for and respond to emergencies. Lt. Hauser received his training in Adult CPR/AED in April of 2018.

Daugaard said “I encourage people to check online to find classes they can take at redcross.org/takeaclass.”

If you or someone you know has used skills and knowledge learned in an American Red Cross Training Services course to help save or sustain the life of another individual, visit LifesavingAwards.org to nominate, recognize, or be inspired.

