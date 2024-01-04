American Red Cross of Colorado & Wyoming volunteers provide comfort to people after local emergencies like home fires

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

January 4, 2023 — Since the beginning of the year, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming has continued to respond to emergencies every day across the country and in our communities. In addition to the larger-scale disasters and deployments to help other states, Red Cross volunteers and employees were on hand to assist people after daily emergencies like home fires that cause incredible hardship for the impacted individuals and families. Disaster workers were there with relief and comfort for people facing their darkest hours. They delivered food, shelter, relief and cleanup supplies, basic health services — such as help replacing prescription medications and eyeglasses — and emotional support. In December, the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming provided support and care to 204 people. Out of the 53 calls, most of the calls were for home fires.

December 2023 Local Disaster Responses

Mile High Chapter (MHC) responded to 21 calls for service and helped 72 people. The MHC response area includes ten counties in the Denver Metro area.

Southeastern Colorado Chapter (SECO) responded to 12 calls for service and helped 69 people. The SECO response area includes 16 counties.

Northern Colorado Chapter (NOCO) responded to four calls for service and helped 22 people. The NOCO response area includes 11 counties.

Western Colorado Chapter (WECO) responded to seven calls for service and helped 18 people. The WECO response area covers 27 counties, serving all of Western Colorado and the San Luis Valley.

Wyoming Chapter (WYO) responded to five calls for service and helped 13 people. The WYO response area covers 21 counties in the state of Wyoming.

2023 Year in Review

2023 was a busy year for the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. Volunteers responded locally to more than 460 disasters, such as home fires, assisting nearly 1,900 individuals. One hundred seventy-five volunteers from our region also deployed nationally to disasters such as the Hawaii wildfires, Hurricane Idalia, and tornadoes across the South. Many of our volunteers also deployed multiple times.

As we begin a new year and make New Year’s resolutions, the American Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming asks you to resolve to make a difference and support your community by becoming a volunteer in 2024. Visit redcross.org/volunteertoday to sign up for opportunities with the Red Cross of Colorado and Wyoming. You can help people in our community, or you can sign up to support disaster victims in other parts of the country.