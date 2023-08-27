An undefeated weekend for Mustangs soccer/volleyball and Cowgirl volleyball

August 27, 2023 — The Western women’s volleyball team went a perfect 4-0 at the Casper Invitational. After posting shutout wins over Colorado Northwestern and Treasure Valley on Friday, the Mustangs started Saturday off with another shutout, 3-0 over Lake Region. Set scores were 27-25, 25-21, 25-15.

In their final match, Western would suffer their first set loss, 21-25, to Colby, but came back to win the following three sets, 25-21, 26-24, and 25-21.

The Mustangs, now sporting a 7-1 season, will travel to Rangley, Colorado for a match against Colorado Northwestern Community College on Tuesday.

Mustangs Soccer

After posting two victories Saturday in Prescott, Arizona, the Mustangs women’s soccer team remained undefeated, 5-0-1. Western started the day off with a 2-1 win over Cochise. Quincy Chipman and McCall Hogge scored the Mustangs’ goals.

In their second contest, Western used a goal by Calle Hill to gain a 1-0 win against Yavapai.

Western is off until Saturday, September 2, when they play at Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, to play Spokane Falls Community College.

Cowgirls Volleyball

The Wyoming Cowgirl volleyball team made it a 3-0 weekend, concluding the Rumble in the Rockies Tournament in Laramie with a 3-1 victory Saturday night over South Dakota State. Set scores went 25-11, 19-25, 25-17 and 25-22. With the three wins this weekend, Wyoming has already matched the amount of home victories it accumulated last season.

The Cowgirls will travel to the Texas Tech Red Raider Classic next weekend. UW opens the tourney Friday morning against Texas A&M-Commerce.