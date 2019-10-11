Anastasia Raine Dimick (Oct. 9, 2019)

Green River, Wyoming — “Mountain Snow Girl,” Anastasia Raine Dimick, infant daughter of Chase Justin Dimick and Sarah Libirty Nofsinger, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019, at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County.

Survivors include her parents; paternal grandparents Justin Dimick and wife Marjorie, and Alretta Wright; maternal grandmother Rebecky Ellsworth; great-grandparents Wilfred Gladue and wife Mary Ann; as well as several loving, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Jeff Dimick and wife Karen; and precious cousin Sage Wilfred Moccasin Gladue.

A Native American traditional wake will be hosted at the home of her great-grandparents at 410 North 8th West, Green River, Wyoming, on Sunday from sundown to sun up. Graveside services and interment will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14 the Riverview Cemetery.

