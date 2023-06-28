Anderson, Flores, and Bae receive scholarships through Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

Benjamin Bae, Shania Flores, and Ashley Anderson – Photo Courtesy of Sweetwater Memorial Hospital

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Three Sweetwater County high school graduates are Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County scholarship recipients. Ashley Anderson, Benjamin Bae, and Shania Flores all received scholarships.

Two of the scholarships were awarded by the MHSC General Medical staff. Bae, a Rock Springs High School graduate, and Flores, a Green River High School graduate, each received a $3,000 scholarship. The hospital contributes $1,500 and the medical staff contributes $1,500 to each scholarship.

Anderson received a $1,500 scholarship from Sweetwater Memorial. The hospital, through its Marketing Department and a committee of four hospital department directors, awards the scholarship annually to an RSHS Health Academy student on behalf of the entire MHSC staff.

All three have chosen fields of study in healthcare:

Ashley Anderson plans to attend the University of Wyoming to study kinesiology, then apply to medical school to work toward an anesthesiology degree or attend a physical therapy school to become a physical therapist. Anderson, 18, is the daughter of Heather and Warren Anderson of Rock Springs.

Anderson understands health care in small communities can be challenging, and would like to return to the community she grew up in.

As a child, she accompanied her grandmother to many doctor appointments and procedures. “I would stay in the patient room with my grandma when she had to get shots in her knee, while my mother had to step out so she did not pass out,” Anderson said. “It was then I thought a career path in medicine was right for me.”

Shania Flores plans to attend the University of Wyoming, entering the nursing program at the College of Health Sciences. Flores, 18 is the daughter of Virginia and Fernando Flores of Green River.

“I have always wanted to be the reason someone goes home feeling better than when they came in, knowing they got the help they needed,” Flores said. “I think I will be successful in this field due to the learning that is constantly taking place in medicine and my need to learn more every day while helping people.”

Benjamin Bae plans to pursue a Health Science Degree. Bae, 18, is the son of Mia Go and Jay Bae of Rock Springs.

Bae is interested in becoming a physical therapist by first obtaining an associate degree at Western Wyoming Community College, and finishing in the bachelor’s degree program at Utah Tech University in St. George, Utah.

“I’m passionate about physical recovery,” Bae said. “I suffered a hip injury during my final year as a cross-country runner, and wish that no other athlete has to suffer the pain of not participating. It is my passion and dream to help others in need.”

For more on all of the healthcare options and opportunities MHSC has to offer, go to sweetwatermemorial.com.