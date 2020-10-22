Andrew Harrison Chatterton (September 3, 1986 – October 10, 2020)

Andrew Harrison Chatterton passed away peacefully with family at his side at the University of Utah on October 10th 2020. Andrew was born September 3rd 1986 in Springerville Arizona. He attended school in Big Piney Wyoming before moving to Rock Springs Wyoming where he had lived and worked for over thirteen years.

Andrew had many interests including visiting Moab Utah, Colorado and North Dakota to see family and recreate. He loved to go fishing, camping and sit around bonfires. Andrew liked music and encouraged others to listen to the lyrics and understand what they mean. He enjoyed reading poetry and writing some of his own. Andrew loved his family and is so loved. He will be missed greatly.

Andrew is survived by his son Kaden Chatterton of Cora Wyoming, his mother Theresa Sowers and her husband James of Minot North Dakota, his father Harry Chatterton of Rock Springs Wyoming and his partner Sandy Morgan of Evanston Wyoming, sisters Kristy Smith and husband Jason of Minot North Dakota, Jessi De Simone and husband Mark of Rock Springs Wyoming, brothers Lonnie Brown and wife Michelle of Jackson Hole Wyoming, Nathan Flood of Minot North Dakota and Dylan Chatterton and wife Nicole of Rock Springs Wyoming, several nieces and nephews of Wyoming and North Dakota, Aunts, Uncles and cousins of Colorado and New Mexico.

Andrew was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Dixie Cooner, maternal grandparents Manuel and Anna Lobato, Aunt Joyce Guest and her husband Jim Guest, Aunt and Godmother Evelyn Wolfe.

Private Services will be held at a later date.