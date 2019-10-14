Andrew Robert Logan (April 4, 1933-Oct. 11, 2019)

Rock Springs, Wyoming — Andrew Robert Logan, 86, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 11, 2019, at the Beehive Home in Cortez, Colorado.

He was born April 4, 1933, to Robert Joseph and Barbara Young (Arnott) Logan in Rock Springs, Wyoming. His mother along with his grandparents, Andrew and Agnes Stoddard (Murray) Arnott had emigrated from Edinburgh, Scotland, by way of Ellis Island in 1913 and settled in Farson, Wyoming. His paternal grandparents John and Mary (Sloan) Logan settled in Helena, Montana.

The family lived in Baggs, Wyoming, where Andy’s father worked in the CCCs until 1941. This is where Andy started school. He spent part of his summers in Farson with his beloved grandfather.

When his father started work for Mountain Fuel Supply the family moved to an oil and gas camp at Hiawatha, Colorado, where they lived until Andy was in the eighth grade. From Hiawatha the family moved to Green River, Wyoming, and operated a filling station and Motor Inn.

Andy completed school in Green River, graduating in 1951. He was the star of the football team and in 2013 was inducted into the Green River High School Hall of Fame along with the other members of his team. The team had won back to back state championships in 1949 and 1950.

In 1952 he married Lois Ann Lowe in Green River, and to this union was born three children, Kayleen, Richard and Craig. The marriage ended in divorce.

Andy’s long and illustrious career with Mountain Fuel Supply Company began in 1953 when he went to work as a roustabout and moved his wife to Powder Wash Camp. This was the first of many moves throughout his career. He worked and lived in Powder Wash Camp, Hiawatha, Canyon Creek Camp, Clear Creek Camp, Price and Vernal, Utah, and Douglas, Wyoming.

Through the years his position with the company advanced, and in 1981 the company started changing as oil and gas regulations changed. Through the Wexpro Agreement a new company was created. He and his family moved to Rock Springs, and he became district manager of Wexpro. As district manager he was responsible for oil and gas production in the Rocky Mountains. He remained in this position through many changes in the company from just Wexpro to Wexpro, Celsius and Universal Resources.

In 1984 he married Frankie Evans Randolph and in his heart adopted two more sons, Ted and Karl Randolph. In 1989 he moved to Denver as operations manager of Celsius Energy and opened the Denver Office of Operations.

Andy retired from Questar in 1991 and moved to Cortez, Colorado, to begin a new chapter of his life. He worked part time for Nielsons/Questar and was able to devote time to having a place to graze his horses.

He served on a joint water board while living in Rock Springs. He served for 11 years on the Montezuma County planning commission, Montezuma Valley Irrigation County board of directors and Lower Dolores River Valley Management working group. The extent of his community and political involvement extended to many social activities for the youth of several communities he lived in.

He and Frankie were very active in square dance both with dancing and serving as officers in Four Corners Dancers Club, NW New Mexico District, Colorado West Area Square and Round Dance Council, and 53rd National Square Dance Convention. They traveled extensively and made many friends.

In 1997 he finally retired from work, and he and Frankie spend three months traveling through Alaska. A good part of the fun was traveling with friends Leroy and Mary Alice Morris and Bob and Fran Knight. They became involved in the South Forty RV Ranch in Tucson, Arizona, where they developed many friends. He spent every Saturday with Barb and Larry Pierson going to estate sales and enjoying other adventures.

In December of 2018 due to a turn of health Andy enter the Beehive Home for assisted living and mental care. The staff of the Beehive Home became family and were supportive and loving to him and his family through this process.

Andy was proceeded in death by his parents, Robert and Barbara Logan; sisters Barbara Jean Telck and Kathy Duetsch; brother-in-law Rich Telck; and sister-in-law Charlene Logan; as well as his grandparents Andrew and Gertie Arnott.

He is survived by his wife, Frankie Evans Randolph Logan of Cortez, Colorado; brother James Robert Logan of Layton, Utah; sister Gertrude (Dewey) Gerrard of Green River; brother-in-law Frank Deutsch of Layton, Utah; daughter Kayleen (Cleav Porter) of Rock Springs; and sons Richard (Lanita) of Sidney, Montana, Craig (Patricia) of Boise, Idaho, Ted (Beth) Randolph of Aurora, Colorado, and Karl (Theresa) Randolph of Néuquen, Argentina. His beloved grandchildren include Chelsea Porter (Troy) Laughlin, Ashlin (Mark Romanczyk) Porter, Shelby Porter, Nick Logan (Marnell), Ian Logan, Liam Burnside (Vicki Lynn ), Jacob Logan, Orian Logan, Brittany Peterson, Shayla (Ethan Martin) Randolph; and his many heart-adopted grandchildren. His great-grandchildren include Taylor, Elise, Cian, Owen, Nadine, Olivia, Colton, Oakley, and Ailish.

Andy will be cremated with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Montelores Baptist Church, 18735 Road 23.5, Dolores, Colorado, on Tuesday, Oct. 15. Graveside services will be at 1 p.m. at River View Cemetery in Green River on Thursday, Oct. 17.

Memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer’s Association at alz.org and Shriner’s Hospital in Salt Lake City Hospital at https://doneatelovetotherescue.org or Shriners Hospitals for Children — Salt Lake City, Attn: Development Office, 1275 E. Fairfax Rd., Salt Lake City, UT 84103.