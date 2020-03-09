Andrews wins Big 12 Heavyweight title as Cowboys finish seventh

TULSA, OKLAHOMA, mAR. 9, 2020) — Sunday night, Wyoming heavyweight wrestler Brian Andrews became just the third Cowboy to take home a Big 12 Championship since UW joined the league in 2016. Andrews, who began the tournament as the No. 5 seed, took down No. 2 seeded Gannon Gremmel of Iowa State, 3-2, in the championship match.

“It feels great, I feel awesome,” said Andrews following the win.

Advertisement

After a scoreless first period, Andrews trailed 1-0 heading into the third and final period. Andrews started on the bottom in the third and quickly got an escape to tie the bout up at 1-1. With 1:10 remaining in the match, Andrews got the takedown he was looking for and grabbed a 3-1 lead. Gremmel would eventually escape, but Andrews was able to maintain the lead the final 50 seconds in order to take home the title.

“Once I was able to go up on him, I knew I had it. I thought, ‘there’s no way I’m going to let him take me down’. I’m just looking forward to going out there and competing (at NCAAs). It will be a good experience and I’m going to go out there to compete and to have fun.”

Wyoming’s Montorie Bridges was able to secure third place at 133 pounds with a pair of wins Sunday. Bridges now has 98 career wins.

Advertisement

As a team, the Cowboys finished in seventh place with a total of 75.5 points. Oklahoma State won the tournament, their eighth straight, with 147.5 points. Iowa State was second at 116.5 points.

Andrews and Bridges are the two Pokes with automatic qualifications for the NCAA Championships, March 19-21, in Minneapolis. The rest of the Cowboys will have to wait to see if they receive an at-large bid when those are announced March 10.

Big 12 Championships Individual Results – Day Two

No. 2 Montorie Bridges – 133 pounds

Consolation Semis: No. 2 Bridges (WYO) dec. Lawrence Saenz (FSU) 8-5

3rd place match: No. 2 Bridges (WYO) Fall No. 4 Anthony Madrigal (OU) 6:54

Advertisement

No. 8 Dewey Krueger – 157 pounds

7th place match: No. 8 Krueger (WYO) dec. No. 6 Alex Hornfeck (WVU) 7-5

No. 5 Cole Moody – 165 pounds

Consolation Semis: No. 6 Chase Straw (ISU) dec. No. 5 Moody (WYO) 9-5

5th place match: No. 7 Adam Kemp (FSU) dec. No. 5 Moody (WYO) 9-7

No. 6 Hayden Hastings – 174 pounds

Consolation Semis: No. 5 Joe Smith (OSU) dec. No. 6 Hastings (WYO) 5-2

5th place match: No. 4 Kimball Bastian (UVU) dec. No. 6 Hastings (WYO) 5-4

No. 7 Tate Samuelson – 184 pounds

Consolation Semis: No. 4 Alan Clothier (UNC) dec. No. 7 Samuelson (WYO) 6-5

5th place match: No. 5 Marcus Coleman (ISU) Fall No. 7 Samuelson (WYO) 5:47

No. 4 Stephen Buchanan – 197 pounds

Consolation Semis: No. 7 Jacob Seely (UNC) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 5-4

5th place match: No. 3 Jake Woodley (OU) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 3-1

True 6th place match: No. 8 Cordell Eaton (NDSU) dec. No. 4 Buchanan (WYO) 9-5

No. 5 Brian Andrews – Heavyweight

Championship Match: No. 5 Andrews dec. No. 2 Gannon Gremmel (ISU) 3-2