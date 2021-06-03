Anheuser-Busch to offer “a free round” after USA reaches 70% vaccination rate

Wyo4News Staff, [email protected]

ST. LOUIS, MO (June 3, 2021) — According to a press release on the Anheuser-Busch website, the brewer has teamed up with the White House in hopes of meeting President Biden’s goal of 70% of adults partially vaccinated against COVID-19.

As part of this “Let’s Grab a Beer” initiative, Anheuser-Busch will, “buy America’s next round of beer, seltzer, non-alcoholic beverage or other A-B product* – inclusive of over 100 brands – to enjoy with family and friends”.

Those 21 and older simply need to upload a picture of themselves in their favorite place to grab a beer at MyCooler.com/beer to receive their free beverage.

“We pride ourselves on stepping up both in times of need and in times of great celebration, and the past year has been no different,” said Michel Doukeris, Anheuser-Busch CEO. “As we look ahead to brighter days with renewed optimism, we are proud to work alongside the White House to make a meaningful impact for our country, our communities and our consumers.”