Animal activists try to stop coyote killing contest in Rock Springs

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (February 5, 2021) – Protesters stood outside of Buddha Bob’s Bar at the Sands on Thursday, protesting the coyote killing contest the bar is hosting in conjunction with Wyoming’s Best of the Best state competition.

Advertisement

According to protester Madhu Anderson, the contest is “cruel, unethical, unsustainable and ineffective.”

She said it “glorifies violence” and sends a bad message to young children.

One of the tactics hunters use is animal calls which lures in the animal to make it easier for hunters to shoot and kill them, Anderson noted.

“I believe manipulating animals’ natural behavior is cruel and not hunting,” she said.

She said the coyote contest is ineffective because it creates “instability and destruction,” adding that the more coyotes are killed, the more breeding they do and leads to more migration. She said there was no scientific evidence to back those claims, however.

Anderson coyotes have an important role in our community, saying they “help create biodiversity and cleans up bacteria by feeding off of carcasses.”

Advertisement

The contest in Rock Springs is scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 6. Registration for the event is today, Friday, Feb. 5, at Buddha Bob’s Bar, located at 1549 9th St., from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

On Saturday, hunters will bring the dead coyotes to the bar for a count. According to the rules, “placings will be determined by total weight of coyotes. A maximum entry of five coyotes will be weighed for any qualifying event. If more than five coyotes are harvested during any qualifying event the team members will choose which five coyotes are to be weighed for their participation prior to check in.”

Protesters are expected to be at the registration event tonight and Saturday. Wing Lew, owner of Buddha Bob’s Bar, said it’s their right to protest.

“They have a right to protest and they have a right to voice their opinions,” he said.

The bar has hosted the event for several years now and Lew said that “quite a few people don’t have a problem with it,” adding that the event brings in some additional business.

Lew said the Rock Springs Police Chief Duane Pacheco called him on Friday to let him know that the protesters were going to be out there and make sure they were on the same page.

“I don’t have a problem (with the protest),” he said. “This country was built on peaceful protests. But if they step on my property and start acting like the Capitol protest, there might be some problems.”