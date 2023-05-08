Animal leash ordinance fails second reading during GR City Council

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During the Green River City Council Meeting on May 2, 2023, the second reading for the proposed amendment to the City of Green River Code of Ordinances Chapter 6 Animals Running at Large Prohibited was read, failing to pass.

The first reading was passed on April 5, 2023, but upon further digging, many council members felt it was unnecessary as there is already a law about this. According to the ordinance, “The City Council and citizens have voiced concerns about animals not being leashed in the City and the possible dangers that can arise when around other people and animals. The office of the City Prosecutor with the consultation and support of the Chief of Police have drafted amendments to the current ordinance to address these concerns.”

Councilman Gary Killpack stated, “When you go down to the Greenbelt, in every entrance, there are signs posted that say leash and pick up after your pet by ordinance 6.4.B. Ordinance 6.4.B is the ordinance of cleaning up after your pet. Ordinance 6.21 addresses the leash law.” Killpack read the ordinance that already exists, which states that ‘every animal shall be considered running at large when it is physically off the property of the owner and not under the immediate restraint of a competent person.’

Killpack then read the restraint definition, which is ‘An animal is under restraint only when controlled by a leash when an immediate company of a competent person and obedient to that person’s command or when on or within a vehicle being driven or parked on the streets of Green River.’

Killpack stated that he was against the changes to the ordinance because it was technically already written down. “Would changing this ordinance make it any different?”

Acting Chief of Police, Sturlaugson stated, “Is it going to make any difference in terms of enforcement, no. What this new ordinance does is clarify things. It puts the word leash in there. Restraint is already used in the old one. I think it clarifies it a little bit but in terms of enforcement, you know, the leash law is a very reactive thing for us to enforce. There are very few instances where we’re actually going to interrupt someone getting bit by a dog because we’re not in that place all the time.”

According to Killpack, it seems pointless to change the ordinance if there won’t be any changes in the way it will be enforced. “I just don’t see the value in it.”

Councilmember Goerge Jost said he talked with Tracy Wyant, Community Services Supervisor. In a memo she gave to Jost, she says ‘It would be nice if we would enforce the ordinance.’ Wyant had some recommendations for the first step in enforcing the leash law, which included reporting the problem. This includes writing down and taking photos of individuals that have their dogs off of a leash. “People need to take a little more action if they want something to happen.”

Mayor Pete Rust was not present during the council meeting and Council President Jost conducted the meeting.