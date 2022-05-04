Anita Frey is announcing running for Sweetwater County Clerk

Anita Frey

Wyo4news Staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Anita Frey has announced that she is running for the office of Sweetwater County Clerk.

“I have been a resident of Sweetwater County for 24 years. My husband and I have raised our 2 daughters here. I love the residents of Sweetwater County and I’m proud to call it home,” Frey said in a press release sent to Wyo4news.

She has worked in the County Clerk’s office for almost 21 years. She was hired in the title department where she spent four years, before moving to the Accounting and Payroll Department for the last 16 years. “One of my favorite responsibilities is helping the Elected Officials and Department Heads with their annual budget process,” Frey said.

Over the years and different administrations, she has seen what has worked and what hasn’t. Frey mentioned that “I will be a hands-on leader in the office. I will work to help the office become more efficient while being fiscally responsible.”