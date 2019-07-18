Ann Jantz joins Wyo4News team

Rock Springs, Wyoming – WyoRadio is pleased to announce that Ann Jantz joins the Wyo4News team Tuesday as news division manager. She brings with her over 10 years of reporting experience.

Ann is a native of Rock Springs and a graduate of Rock Springs High School with the class of 1983. She attended college at Texas Woman’s University in Denton, Texas, where she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in dance and a Master of Fine Arts degree in choreography.

Ann taught as an adjunct instructor in dance in the Theater Department at Western Wyoming Community College off and on for almost 20 years. It was during one period away from the college when she entered the news business as a reporter for the Rocket-Miner newspaper in Rock Springs. She worked there for three years before moving to Green River to work at the Green River Star newspaper, where she was the People editor for 6 years.

“It was at the Green River Star where I was able to expand on the reporting skills I learned at the Rocket-Miner,” she said. “It was an invaluable learning experience because I was able to build on my reporting skills but was also able to learn layout and newspaper design as well as photography.”

After taking some time off to raise a family, Ann eventually found her way back to the news business. She was again hired at the Rocket-Miner in 2016 to fill a vacant reporter position, and it was during this time that she was able to re-establish herself as a competent and knowledgeable reporter in the community.

In 2017, Ann accepted the managing editor position at the Rocket-Miner. Through her efforts, the Rocket-Miner was able to reach its readers and offer well-crafted stories that reported the news and told the stories of our community, large and small.

Now, Ann is ready to take on this new challenge at WyoRadio and remain the community’s trusted news provider. In addition to news, she will be out in the community telling the stories that define who we are here in Rock Springs and Sweetwater County.

“The news – and the stories that make up who we are and where we live – will be told with an eye toward detail and facts, with compassion and care, to make sure our audience knows what’s going on and maybe can learn something more about their neighbors and community. This business is about telling the stories that affect or that have the ability to affect every one of us, and I will be there to tell those stories,” she said.

If you have a news tip or a story you wish to tell, Ann can be reached at [email protected] or 307-382-5619.