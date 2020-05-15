Anne Alexander chosen for UW Interim Provost, Academic Affairs VP

LARAMIE, WYOMING (May 15, 2020) — Incoming University of Wyoming President Ed Seidel has selected longtime UW faculty member Anne Alexander as UW’s interim provost and vice president for academic affairs.

Alexander will begin her duties July 1, succeeding Provost Kate Miller, who is stepping down.

“I’m delighted that Anne has agreed to fill this important leadership role for the university,” says Seidel, who had sought nominations for the interim provost from UW’s faculty and staff. “The input from the campus community was extremely valuable, and it’s clear that Anne enjoys strong support from her colleagues.”

Alexander has been UW’s associate vice president for undergraduate education since 2015. Before that, she was the director of international programs for eight years. She will serve until a new provost is selected; a national search is planned to begin in September.

Alexander obtained a B.B.A. and an M.A. from New Mexico State University, and a Ph.D. from UW in economics. From 2003-06, she was director of undergraduate studies for the Department of Economics and Finance in the College of Business. She also directed the Health Economics Policy Center at UW and served as assistant dean of the College of Business.

Her teaching and research interests include global macroeconomic issues, health economics and energy economics.

Seidel, who will officially assume the UW presidency July 1, is meeting regularly via distance technologies with Acting President Neil Theobald and other university administrators as part of the transition process.