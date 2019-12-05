Anne Mae Smith (Oct. 30, 1977 – Nov. 30, 2019)

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (Dec. 4, 2019) — Anne Mae Smith, 42, of Green River, Wyoming, passed away November 30, 2019, in Casper, Wyoming.

Anne was born on October 30, 1977, to Gene and Betty Garcia at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County. She was raised and attended schools in Green River.

Anne married Rodney Smith II on September 26, 2003, in Green River. She enjoyed making crafts. She was always crocheting a blanket for her children and grandchildren.

Anne was a very sentimental person. She always had a way of making even the smallest of moments memorable. She was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, and friend.

Anne is survived by her husband Rodney Smith II; children, Chris McInturff, Rodney Smith III, Monika and Kaylub Gibson, Miranda and Victor Flores, Caitlin Twomey, Brendon Smith, and Collin Smith; brothers, John Garcia and Chris Garcia; father, Gene Garcia; grandchildren, Landon, Brentley, Emma, Braelynn, and Liam; and many aunts, uncles, cousin, nieces, nephews, in-laws, and friends.

Anne is preceded in death by her mother Betty Moulton Garcia; stepmother, Mercy Garcia; sisters, Carla Jones and Melanie Jones; and grandparents.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, December 9, 2019, at Fox Funeral Home, 2800 Commercial Way, Rock Springs, WY, where friends may call one hour prior to the services.

Interment will take place in the Riverview Cemetery, Green River, WY.

Condolences for the family can be left at www.foxfh.com.