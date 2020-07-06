Anne Parady named Downtown URA Volunteer of the Month

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (July 6, 2020) — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is pleased to announce Anne Parady as the Volunteer of the Month for June.

Sometimes, it does not take an elaborate plan for people to come to the rescue in Downtown Rock Springs.

Recently, on a windy Friday evening, Anne and her daughter, Annalise noticed the newly planted flowers were suffering from lack of moisture during their walk around Downtown.

“After hauling water to a few of the most affected pots, I sent a message to Chad Banks about the situation,” Anne explained.

“The following morning, I helped Chad and Jon Harwood water all the containers in Downtown.”

She added, “I never really realized how many we have until that day!”

According to Anne, it was a spur of the moment volunteer activity.

“I know a lot of Rock Springs folks often do random acts of volunteerism without expecting anyone to recognize them,” she pointed out. “They just jump in and do what’s right.”

Anne, a Belgrade, Montana native, has been a Rock Springs resident just short of forty years. She has three daughters, Sarah, Katelyn, and Annalise, all born in Rock Springs and attended school here.

Thomas, who was a part of her household and like a son to her, also attended school in Rock Springs. He now owns and operates a local car audio business.

Anne was a familiar face at the Rock Springs Library Children’s Department for many years; in fact, young library patrons called her “Miss Annie.”

She recently worked at the Rock Springs Head Start program. She takes pride in gardening and enjoys spending time with her grandchildren, Mackenzie, Marissa, and Immy.

Anne hopes more residents, no matter what age, will volunteer in our community.

“It does instill a sense of pride and willingness to help,” Anne expressed. “Downtown Rock Springs have put so much effort into beautifying our community.”

The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency is charged with the redevelopment of Downtown Rock Springs.

As part of their mission, there are three standing committees –Promotions, Business Development, and Arts & Culture.

For more information on the program, contact the Rock Springs Main Street/URA at 307-352-1434 or visit their website at DowntownRS.com