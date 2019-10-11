Annual Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Show Today & Saturday

Rock Springs, WY (10/11/19) – The Annual Bitter Creek Boutique Autumn Craft Show will start up this afternoon at the Bunning Freight Station in Downtown Rock Springs.

 

Today for a $3.00 admission, you can partake in “preferred shopping” from 4:00 until 7:00 p.m. On Saturday, there is no entry admission charged with shopping hours being 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. Strollers are welcome on Saturday only.

Flannel shirts are a new item at this year’s Autumn Craft Show
A variety of fall crafts will be available.
Pecan pie bars, popcorn balls, puffed caramel corn, and cinnamon beer bread are some of the editable treats available at the Autumn Craft Fair

Again this year, the show will feature crafts and items perfect for Halloween and the Fall season.

For more information check out the Bitter Creek Boutique Facebook page here.

