Annual Catholic Potluck Picnic And Mass This Sunday In Bunning Park

Rock Springs, WY (8/13/19) – Holy Spirit Catholic Community will be holding their annual Mass and potluck picnic in Bunning Park this Sunday beginning at 5:00 p.m. According to a press release, anyone from any faith is welcome to attend.

The Knights of Columbus will sponsor the picnic with help from the Council of Catholic Women. Burgers, hotdogs, and drinks will be served with plates, cups, and utensils provided.

Those attending are asked to bring blankets or lawn chairs, and a potluck dish to share. Boy Scout Troop 8, chartered by Holy Spirit, will have games organized for children.

In the event of inclement weather, the gathering will be held at SCM Parish Center, 624 Bridger Avenue, Rock Springs.