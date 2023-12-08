Annual Christmas Carnival at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

December 08, 2023 — Get in the Holiday Spirit as the Civic Center and Family Recreation Center join forces to create another successful Christmas Carnival. On Saturday, December 9th, from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center at 3900 Sweetwater Dr., they will have inflatables, a giant stocking raffle, carnival games, hot cocoa, face painting, ice skating, and SO MUCH MORE!

The movie Arthur Christmas will be shown in the ice arena. Santa will be on-site from 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is $2 per child OR free entry with two canned goods per child. For more information, call the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center at 307-352-1440.