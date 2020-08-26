Annual Coats and Cans Walk/Run to White Mountain coming soon

Wyo4News Staff,

[email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (August 26, 2020) — The 3rd Annual Coats and Cans for Kids 5 K – Family Desert Walk/Run, and 10 K – Trail Run will be taking place on Saturday, September 12. Registration will take place at Sage Elementary School in Rock Springs from 7:45 to 8:45 the morning of the event. The Family Desert Walk/Run and Trail Run will begin after registration ends.

Advertisement

The cost to participate is $20 for adults and $10 for those $17 and under. Participants can save $5 by bringing a non-perishable food item or gently used clothing when registering. Proceeds go to needy families through the Knights of Columbus.

The 5K Family Desert Walk/Run course will go from Sage Elementary to the base of White Mountain and back. The 10K Trail Run course will follow the 5K course and then proceed to the first shelve of White Mountain and back.

Advertisement

All current State COVID-19 guidelines will be followed. Participants are asked to bring a face covering for use at the start/finish line.

For event information, contact Eric Urlacher at 307-250-3003 or email [email protected].

Advertisement

‘