Annual Commerce Bank Coummunity Shred Day this Tuesday

May 9, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

A yearly tradition will continue on Tuesday, May 14, as Commerce Bank of Wyoming will hold its 2024 Community Shred Day event. Area residents can take advantage of the free shredding services from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. in the bank’s parking lot at 1575 Dewar Drive. This service is open to the public, not just bank customers.

Not only will Commerce Bank be providing free shredding services that day, but also offering a complimentary hot dog lunch for those shredding. A free-will donation to benefit the Ray Lovato Recycling Center is also encouraged. Commerce Bank of Wyoming will match all funds raised up to $500.00.

Shredding Services

It is recommended that there be a limit of two bags or boxes per person. Items that can be shredded include scam mailings, bills, banking statements, credit card offers, and more. Binders cannot be shredded. They are also asking that papers not be stapled or clipped together. Visitors may either drop off items to be shredded while staying inside their vehicles or park and enjoy the complimentary lunch.