Annual deer count in Green River shows slight increase

Photo by the City of Green River

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 9, 2024 — The City of Green River joined forces with the Wyoming Game and Fish today to conduct the annual deer count within the city limits. The annual count started in 2017 after concerns were raised by the community of too many deer in the city limits.

The count conducted today was completed by city employees, Game and Fish personnel and a few volunteers. The city is divided into 8 sections. The total number of deer counted today was 112, the most since the count began 8 years ago. Last year, 105 deer were counted, matching the same number counted in 2018.

Green River Chief of Police Shaun Sturlaugson said “the overall numbers we saw today fit in with our normal yearly averages, so not much has changed.”

Number of deer counted by year:

2017—63

2018—105

2019—98

2020—99

2021—61—count was conducted during a major storm

2022—90

2023—105

2024—112