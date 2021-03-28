Annual Downtown Rock Springs Pilgrimage is this Thursday

Advertisement

March 28, 2021 — This Thursday, April 1, Downtown Rock Springs will hold its Holy Thursday Religious Pilgrimage beginning at noon. The event will last approximately one hour. Holy Thursday is the day before Good Friday and three days before Easter.

Advertisement

According to the Downtown Rock Springs/URA, the Holy Thursday Downtown Religious Pilgrimage will begin at the Broadway Theatre in Downtown Rock Springs. The pilgrimage will proceed to different Downtown sites, including the Rock Springs Police Department and Rock Springs City Hall. Pastors from different area churches will provide a brief Scripture reading, a brief prayer, and a short reflection lasting a few minutes at each stop.

The Rock Springs Police Department will help participants cross streets safely as there will be no blocking off city streets for the pilgrimage event. The final stop will be at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency office in the Bunning Transfer Station, 603 South Main Street.

Advertisement

“We are hoping for a good turnout of pilgrimage participants from different denominations representing the Rock Springs faith community,” said Chad Banks, Manager of the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency. “The event is open to people of all faiths or no particular faith,” Banks added.

Further information about the event is available by contacting Paul Murray at 389-5351 or the URA at 352-1434.