Annual fire hydrant flush begins in Green River

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [VIA FACEBOOK]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (April 19, 2021) — The City of Green River Public Works department started flushing fire hydrants in the Indian Hills area today and tomorrow.

A standard procedure to maintain a healthy drinking water system is to flush the water lines annually. This is done by opening up fire hydrants.

The Water Division flushes the water lines throughout Green River in the spring and summer.

This procedure may TEMPORARILY AFFECT THE COLOR AND CLARITY OF THE WATER.

If this occurs, the city recommends that running the cold water faucet for a few minutes until the water clears.