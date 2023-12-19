Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser gives Sweetwater County School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships

Wyo4News staff, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

December 19, 2023 — The 9th Annual Kari’s Access Awards Wine and Beer Tasting fundraiser will take place on January 13, 2024. The event will be held at the Sweetwater Events Complex from 6-9 p.m. A wide variety of wines and beer, live entertainment, auction items and appetizers will be featured.

Tickets are available for purchase now and are being sold at the Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, Green River Chamber of Commerce, Central Administration Building, JohnnyMacs, and Marty’s. The price for tickets is $60 per couple prior to the event or $35 per individual person. There are a limited number of VIP tables (tables of 10) available for purchase as well. Tables can be reserved by calling 307-350-5267. Patrons must be 21 years old to attend.

Kari’s Access Awards is a local endowment fund started in 2006 by Larry Fusselman, in memory of his daughter Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior high, and Rock Springs High School. The fund gives Sweetwater County School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow student to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. To date, Kari’s Access Awards has awarded over 500 non-traditional scholarships to local students of all ages.

Kari’s Access Awards receives 100% of its funding from private donations and its annual fundraiser. If you would like more information on Kari’s Access Awards, or to ask about how to recommend a student for application, please call Larry Fusselman at 307-350-5667. Kari’s Access Awards is designed to open new opportunities for individual students to help bring out the best of each student, “One child at a time”!