Annual photo exhibit on display

The Sweetwater Photo Open is hanging at White Mountain Library in Rock Springs until the end of January. Sherri Angelovic is admiring a wild horse photograph by Pat Doak who has participated several times in this annual event. The Photo Open is for local photographers and is coordinated by the Sweetwater County Library System Exhibits Committee.

Wyo4News staff, [email protected]

February 8, 2024 — Ten local photographers are currently displaying some of their creative work at the White Mountain Library in Rock Springs. The Sweetwater Photography Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and will be on display through the end of March.

Subjects of the photos include landscapes, flowers, animals, and people. Participating artists are Kevin Doak, Pat Doak, Olen House, Ceyda Gunduz, Ed Myskao, April Poole, Mary Ruth Powell, Shelley Rohmer, Clint Schrantz, and Maddie Wilson.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries. The committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg, and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Lindsey Travis, SCLS director Sherri Angelovic at White Mountain Library, Alan Vaughn at Sweetwater County Library, and Debora Soule, CFAC director.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center.