Annual River Festival and Art on the Green Event takes place this weekend

Emma Marsing, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — One of the final summer community events is taking place this weekend at Expedition Island in Green River! Featuring the River Festival on one side and Art on the Green on the other, this event is one you won’t want to miss!

River Festival

The annual River Festival hosted by the Green River Chamber of Commerce will be taking place on August 18 beginning at 4:00 p.m. and again on August 19 beginning at 11:00 a.m. at Expedition Island in Green River. Admission for this event is free and will feature all family-friendly fun activities around the island.

Friday, August 18

New this year coming to Evers Park, which is just over the bridge from the island are outdoor recreation vendors whereas on the island itself are handmade artesian craft vendors. While hanging out at Riverfest, guests can be immersed in “Wild & Free” Yoga beginning at 6:00 p.m. the Beer Gardens, Live Music, Fireworks, Food Trucks, and the crowd favorite, the Cajun Shrimp Boil. Not up for the boil? The Nights of Columbus will be hosting a spaghetti dinner fundraiser that same night from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on the island.

Cajun Shrimp Boil

Canoe Size ($20): 1/2 lbs of shrimp, corn, sausage, potato, soda/water

Boat Size ($30): 1 lbs of shrimp, corn, sausage, potato, soda/water

Date Night Deal ($55): Two boats

Spaghetti Dinner

Adults: ($12)

Children under 12: ($6)

Bottled Water: ($1)

Meal includes: spaghetti, salad, and a roll

All tickets for the boil and spaghetti dinner may be purchased at the Green River Chamber of Commerce (tickets are limited).

Saturday, August 19

The fun doesn’t just happen for one day! Beginning at 7:00 a.m. the annual “Run with the Horses” Marathon/Half/10K will be taking place. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. the island and Evers Park will re-open till 4:00 p.m. with the craft vendors, beer gardens, live music, food trucks, and the Car and Bike Show going on till 3:00 p.m. that day. At 12:00 p.m., the Great Duck Race will be taking place by the river with the winners being announced for the Duckorating for Bills Race and Flaunt your Fish at 2:00 p.m.

Art on the Green

Within the Expedition Island Pavilion, the annual Art on the Green Competition is taking place. Starting at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, both 2D and 3D artists have 24 hours to complete a piece that will be judged Saturday afternoon. Take a stroll through the pavilion to see the art being created, bid on the work itself on Saturday, or take a look at the silent auction pieces!

Battle on the Green

Battle on the Green features a live event in front of the pavilion, that involves a 30-minute three-round process with eliminations taking place each round. Competitors are given a topic and then move briskly within those thirty minutes to complete a masterpiece that not only the judges love, but that the community loves! This event kicks off at 4:30 p.m., registrations are accepted until the event begins. Canvases are provided, and mediums are up to artists’ discretion.