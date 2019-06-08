Annual Rock Springs Touch A Truck Event Starting This Morning

Rock Springs, WY (6/8/19) – Beginning this morning, the Rock Springs Parks and Recreation Department will once again present “Touch A Truck”. The free event will take place at the Family Recreation Center parking lot from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Residents of all ages are welcome to come and “get up close” to a variety of vehicles from various Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County businesses.

There will also be some concession trucks on the scene.

A list of who is scheduled to participate in this year’s Touch A Truck

AirMed, Badger Daylighting, BLM Wildland Fire Operations, Castle Rock Ambulance, Chuck Larsen, Dominion Energy, Green River Fire Department, H & M Field Services, Homax, John Bunning Transfer, Pacific Steel & Recycling, Rock Springs Animal Control, Rock Springs Fire Department, Rock Springs Police Department, Rock Springs Streets Department, Rock Springs Waste Water Department, Rocky Mountain Powersports, Schlumberger, Southern Wyoming Towing, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport, Stauffers Towing, LLC Sunroc, Sweetwater County Fire District #1, Sweetwater County Sheriff, Sweetwater County Fire Department, Sweetwater County Bomb Squad, Sweetwater County Dive Team, Sweetwater Medics, Sweetwater School District #1 Transportation, Tire Den, Top Pin Transportation, Wyoming Game and Fish, and the Wyoming Highway Department.