Annual Rods and Rails car show this Saturday

2023 Rods and Rails Car Show photo (Photo courtesy of Boys and Girls Club – Sweetwater County)

June 13, 2024 — Wyo4News

The Saturday forecast calls for sunny skies and warm temperatures as a wide variety of street machines show up for this year’s Rods and Rails Car Show. The Father’s Day weekend tradition continues as many area gearheads take over North Front Street in Downtown Rock Springs. The free public admission event will run from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., with an awards ceremony at 3 p.m.

As of Thursday morning, around 70 vehicles had entered the event, but registration continues, including the day of the show. The usual 100-plus vehicles are expected to be on display. The vehicle entry fee is $30. Online registration is available.

Rods and Rails, sponsored in part by WyoRadio, is a fundraiser for the Boys and Girls Club of Sweetwater County. Show proceeds benefit the Club’s programs, which serve 400 area youth ages six to 18.

Concessions will be available with several food trucks on hand.