Annual RSHS Homecoming bonfire approved by city council

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) – Rock Springs High School is having its annual bonfire to celebrate homecoming this year.

On Tuesday, the Rock Springs city council granted a request from Heather Anderson, Warren Anderson, Angie Pecolar and Kevin Pecolar to use the old fairgrounds, located off Elk Street and Community Park Drive for the homecoming celebration.

The high school has yet to determine when the bonfire will be, but it is scheduled for either Oct. 21 or Oct. 22.

The council also granted permission for the city parking lot on North Front Street, adjacent to the underpass and the Park Hotel, for local food trucks in conjunction with the Stand for Whitt 5K Walk/Run event on Oct. 17 from noon to 5 p.m.

John and Susan Cheese’s request for four malt beverage permits were approved for the Sweetwater Inkfest, which is scheduled for Oct. 8 through Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex.

Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar, a local business located at 507 Broadway in downtown, was granted a new limited retail liquor license as well.

And the 23rd annual Lighted Holiday Parade route was approved at Tuesday’s council meeting.