Annual “Run for the Badges” run/walk registration now in progress

April 6, 2022 — Registration is underway for the 8th Annual Run with the Badges 5K/10K run/walk event. The run/walk is being held in conjunction with the 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week. The event is sponsored in part by the YWCA of Sweetwater County and WyoRadio.

Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement

Run with the Badges will take place on Saturday, April 30 at 9 a.m. This year’s event will start and end at the Young at Heart Senior Center in Rock Springs.

Early online registration is available here with Run with the Badges shirts guaranteed for those who pre-register by April 18. Paper registration and a run/walk map are available here. Late registration will be available on the day of the event.

There is no registration fee.