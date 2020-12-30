Annual Sweetwater Photo Open begins in January

Advertisement

Tyler Johnson, [email protected] [PRESS RELEASE]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING (December 30, 2020) – Local photographers have an opportunity to display their creative work at the Sweetwater County Library in Green River. The Sweetwater Photo Open is an annual event in the Sweetwater County Library System and is scheduled for January and February.

Advertisement

The exhibit will open on January 12 and be on display through February 27. The deadline to enter is January 9 at 4 p.m.

The two-page entry form is available at the county libraries circulation desks and at the Community Fine Arts Center. The application is also available on the Community Fine Arts Center’s website at www.cfac4art.com. Participants are asked to drop off their entries at the Sweetwater County Library and the exhibit is open to Sweetwater County artists who are out of high school.

The Exhibits Committee of the Library System developed the guidelines for the exhibits displayed in the county libraries, which is included on the application forms. The photographs must be framed, ready to hang with wire or saw-tooth hangers and identified on the back with labels which are included in the application.

The Committee meets throughout the year to review applications and schedule exhibits. Artists interested in displaying their work are encouraged to submit an application for an individual exhibit. Application packets are available at any county library circulation desk and at the Community Fine Arts Center.

The Exhibits Committee is made up of community members Angie Bennett, Deon Quitberg and Donna Ragsdale, all from Green River, and library system members Michelle Maser, White Mountain Library, Lindsey Travis, Rock Springs and Sweetwater County Libraries, and Debora Soule, CFAC director.

For more information about these exhibits and other library events, visit the Library System web page http://www.sweetwaterlibraries.com or on Facebook www.facebook.com/sweetlibraries. Questions can be directed to Soule at the Community Fine Arts Center