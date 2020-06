ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (June 12, 2020) — The annual Touch-A-Truck event will be taking place tomorrow at the Rock Springs Family Recreation Center parking lot. The event is free and will run from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Advertisement

Residents of all ages are welcome to come and “get up close” to a variety of vehicles from various Rock Springs, Green River, and Sweetwater County businesses and emergency responders.