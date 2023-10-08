Another #24 ranked team falls at “The War”

University of Wyoming photo

October 8, 2023 — Another 24th nationally ranked football team came into War Memorial Stadium Saturday night and left with a loss. This time, it was Mountain West Conference foe Fresno State. Not only were the Bulldogs in the #24 slot in both FBS polls, but they were riding a 14-game winning streak dating back to last season. It mattered not, as Wyoming prevailed, 24-19. Wyoming started this season defeating, then ranked #24 Texas Tech 35-33 in Laramie.

The win marked the first time that Wyoming has defeated two Top 25 ranked teams in the same season since 2016, when Wyoming defeated then #13 Boise State and then #24 San Diego State. Both those games were also in Laramie. The Cowboys also extended their own home winning streak to five games this season.

The win puts Wyoming at 2-0 in the Mountain West and 5-1 overall. The Pokes, Air Force (3-0 and next week’s road opponent), Boise State (2-0), and UNLV (1-0) are now the only undefeated teams in the conference. Air Force and UNLV were idle this week, while Boise State beat San Jose State 35-27.

Head Coach Craig Bohl’s Post Game Comments

“I thought Andrew (Peasley) was in the zone in the first half. Obviously, our receivers were also making big plays. We were very productive offensively, and we knew we were going to need every one of those points.” Peasley finished the game 19 0f 27 passing with three touchdown passes, all coming in the first half.

“We were able to control the clock for the most part, and I was proud of our defense.” In the first half, Wyoming processed the ball for nearly 20 minutes of the 30-minute game clock in building a 24-7 lead.

“I thought Fresno State came back and made some good adjustments in the second half.” For the season, Wyoming has been dominant in the third quarter this season, but the Pokes offense had only two processions, totaling ten plays. Both drives ended with punts. But Wyoming still enjoyed a 24-10 lead going into the fourth quarter.

“Our defensive front played great, and that was a big, big play he (Godbout) made,” said Bohl. “But I just wanted him to go down on the ground as soon as he caught it.” Wyoming senior nose tackle Cole Godbout’s interception with 46 seconds to play in the fourth sealed the game for the Cowboys. Godbout tipped a pass thrown by Fresno State reserve quarterback Logan Fife at the line of scrimmage. He then intercepted the ball and returned it 23 yards to the Bulldog’s 25-yard line.

“We beat a good team and put ourselves in a good position moving forward.”

Up Next

Wyoming will travel to Colorado Springs with a Saturday evening matchup with Air Force (5-0, 3-0 MW). The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com beginning at 3:30 p.m. with kickoff scheduled for 5 p.m.

Cowboy Offense

UW totaled 130 yards rushing in 35 carries. The Poke’s leading rusher was Harrison Waylee, 83 yards on 22 carries. Waylee left the game late in the fourth quarter with a leg injury, but the nature of his injury and status has not been updated.

Wyoming had 199 total yards of passing. Peasley accounted for 183 yards, with backup quarterback accounting for the other 16 yards on a single pass attempt.

Tight end Treyton Wech led Wyoming in pass receptions with six for 74 yards and one touchdown.

Cowboy Defense

Shae Suiaunoa totaled 12 tackles, nine of which were solo. He also had one sack. Easton Gibbs added eight tackles with half a sack to his credit.

How They Scored

First Quarter

Wyoming – John Hoyland 34-yard field goal – 3-0

Second Quater

Wyoming – Wyatt Wieland 14-yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasly – 10-0

Fresno State – Jalen Moss 6-yard touchdown pass from Mikey Keene – 10-7

Wyoming – Wyatt Wieland 4-yard touchdown pass form Andrew Peasly – 17-7

Wyoming – Treyton Welch 12 Yard touchdown pass from Andrew Peasly – 24-7

Third Quarter

Fresno State – Dylan Lynch 39-yard field goal – 24-10

Fourth Quarter

Fresno State – Dyland Lynch 38-yard field goal – 24-13

Fresno State – Mac Dalena 8-yard touchdown pass from Logan Fife – 24-19