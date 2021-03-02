Another bill to repel Wyoming’s death penalty filed Monday

Advertisement

March 2, 2021 — Once again, a bill has been filed in the Wyoming Legislature that would repeal the Wyoming death penalty. Senate Bill 150 is being sponsored by seven state senators and seven state representatives. In 2020 the state House supported the repeal of the state’s death penalty, but the bill fell three votes shy of the required number of votes in the state Senate.

Currently, Wyoming has just one inmate facing the death penalty. The last execution in Wyoming took place in 1992 by lethal injection.

In other legislative news, according to House District 48 Representative Clark Stith, House Bill 75 passed its first reading in the State House. HB 75, a voter ID bill, would require all in person-voters to show a Wyoming driver’s license or other specified types of photo id, such as a passport or, for seniors, a Medicare insurance card.