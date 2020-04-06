Another fatality on Wyoming highways near Glendo

WYOMING (April 6, 2020) — On April 4, 2020, a fatal crash occurred around milepost 221 on Wyoming 319 north of Glendo, Wyoming. At 11:00 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to the area for a one-vehicle rollover.

A 2004 Dodge Ram was headed east on Wyoming 319 when the vehicle drifted off the right side of the roadway. The driver corrected back to the left before driving off the left side of the road and overturning.

The driver of the Dodge has been identified as 38-year-old Glendo, Wyoming resident Tucker D. Greenough. Greenough was not wearing a seatbelt and succumbed to his injuries at the scene of the crash.

