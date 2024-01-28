Another miracle finish for Cowboys, Cowgirls stay on top of the MW

University of Wyoming photo

January 28, 2024 — Wyo4News Staff

University of Wyoming basketball had a very good Saturday afternoon. The Cowboys pulled off a major comeback to win their home “Border War” game against Colorado State, 79-76 in overtime, while the Cowgirls kept a share of the Mountain West Conference lead with a 69-47 win at Fresno State.

Cowboys

It did not look good for a Cowboy win, as UW was down to CSU by 11 points with just 71 seconds to play. But these Cardiac Cowboys weren’t done. Sam Griffin scored seven points and Mason Walters five as the Pokes went on a 12-1 run over the final 71 seconds to send the game into overtime. Walters tied the game on a layup as time expired.

In the overtime session, Akuel Kot scored a rare four-point play with 27 seconds left to give Wyoming a two-point lead. They would ice the game from the free-throw line. Kot had 11 of Wyoming’s 14 overtime points.

The win puts Wyoming at 4-3 in the Mountain West and 11-9 overall (8-1 at home). Nationally ranked CSU fell to 3-4 in the Mountain West and 15-5 on the year. The Rams have yet to win a conference road game.

“I’m almost speechless,” UW head coach Jeff Linder postgame. “For us to be down 11 with a little over a minute and for our guys to not give in and stay the course was special.” Linder added, “We have come along ways in the last two or three weeks, and that is believing we can compete at this level. To beat basically back-to-back top-25 teams on our home court it says a lot about our guys. This will be one that we celebrate tonight, and get ready to find a way to win at Air Force.”

Griffin again led UW in scoring with 24 points. Kot added 18 points, and Walter tallied 15.

Up Next

Cowboys will be at Air Force on Tuesday evening. The game will be broadcast on WyoRadio’s 99.7 JACK-FM and 99KSIT.com at 6:30 p.m. with tip-off at 7 p.m.

Cowgirls

The Cowgirls led Fresno State wire-ot-wire in gaining their 69-47 win.

UW jumped out to a 23-14 first-quarter lead and never looked back in raising their Mountain West record to 7-1 (12-7 overall). The win kept Wyoming tied for first in the conference with UNLV (7-1, 17-2), who won 92-47 at home against Nevada. The two teams will meet this Wednesday night in Las Vegas.

Allyson Fertig and Tess Barnes led the Cowgirls in scoring with 16 points. Fertig also added 12 rebounds for her sixth double-double of the season.