Another positive COVID-19 case in SCSD #1

Tyler Johnson

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (October 7, 2020) — Sweetwater School District No. 1 received confirmation of a positive COVID-19 cases in the District. One student has tested positive at Rock Springs Junior High and there are no other students or staff being quarantined at this time. All families and staff of the affected classrooms and families and staff of the schools have been properly notified by the schools and Public Health.

With new health orders for K-12 schools, if the person that is positive with COVID-19 and those around them are both wearing masks properly, the individuals not positive will not be quarantined. If there are large gatherings outside of school and there is a positive case identified, all people at the gathering within 6 feet of the positive individual will be quarantined.