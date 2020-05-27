18th Sweetwater County resident tests positive for COVID-19

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (May 27, 2020) — Sweetwater County’s number of COVID-19 cases has increased by one, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

The 18th case is a Rock Springs man in his 50s who was notified Wednesday, May 27. He is recovering at home, according to Sweetwater County Health Officer Dr. Jean Stachon. Sweetwater County Public Health is continuing contact tracing efforts.

15 lab-confirmed cases are now recovered, according to Sweetwater County Public Health.

To stop community spread, it’s important to stay 6-feet away from people you are not housed with, send only one person to the grocery store, and stay home if possible. Don’t touch your T-zone – eyes, nose, and mouth. Cover your cough. Wear a face covering.

If you have questions about travel, lodging, food, or other issues related to COVID-19, call Sweetwater311 at 307-212-5440. For health-related COVID-19 questions, call Public Health at 307-922-5390, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County’s Nurse Triage Line at 307-522-8523, and Castle Rock Medical Center at 307-872-4500.

More health and community updates can be found at sweetwater311.org, covid19.wyo.gov, and cdc.gov.