Another round of free haircuts for Veterans scheduled for Saturday

From Left to Right: Rick Dansereau with Sierra Stocks, Sierra, Robert Perry with Sierra.

July 17, 2024 – Wyo4News

On Saturday, July 20 from 1 pm to 5 pm, Sierra Stocks, owner of Sierra Scissorhands, will be offering complimentary haircuts to Veterans at the American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28 in Green River. This patriotic initiative, now in its sixth monthly iteration, aims to give back to those who have selflessly served their country.

The roots of this community initiative in Green River can be traced back to a conversation between Sierra and Rick Dansereau, a dedicated Legion member and 20-year Marine Corps veteran. During a haircut session, Dansereau and Sierra reminisced about her past work providing haircuts to homeless veterans in Salt Lake City. Motivated by the positive impact of that experience, they decided to launch a similar event in Green River.

“I love being able to give back to the community here. Green River has been my home for 24 years,” Sierra said. “I also love giving these men and women who served our country a fresh haircut when it might not otherwise be an option.”

Residents interested in participating can sign up for appointments at the Legion or call 307-871-1730. While walk-ins are welcome, appointments are preferred. Sierra generally schedules 10 to 15 haircuts per day but is willing to accommodate more if needed. Although the haircuts are free, tips are appreciated.

For more details, visit the Sierra Scissorhands’ Facebook page.

This event highlights the community’s ongoing support for veterans, reflecting the collective kindness and generosity of Sweetwater County residents.