Another round of snow possible starting Wednesday afternoon

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING (April 14, 2020) — The National Weather Service is advising area residents that snow could be returning to much of the state late tonight through Thursday morning. However, accumulations should remain light for the most part.

A cold front will move toward the area late Tuesday night and bring some snow to the western mountains. Precipitation will then spread east of the Continental Divide on Wednesday, with rain changing to snow from the northern part of Wyoming to the south on Wednesday afternoon and Wednesday evening. At this point, many areas look to pick up accumulating snow Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

In Sweetwater County, the forecast is calling for snow to start Wednesday afternoon and continue into Thursday with accumulations of one to three inches possible through Wednesday night.

In addition, the snow will be accompanied by gusty north winds of 30 to 35 mph making difficult travel conditions, especially on Wednesday night.