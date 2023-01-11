Another successful year for Music for Vets

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — The 9th annual Music for Vets was another success this year. The place was packed and the bands did a fantastic job performing, including South Pass, Atlas Falls, Zamtrip, Ginger and the Gents, and Otherwise, with an afterparty featuring The Real Doug Lang.

The first year Music for Vets happened, they raised around $1,200. By the end of the night, they finished Music For Vets ’23 with a gross total of over $66,000, exceeding Music for Vets 2022 by $24,000!

Whisler Chevrolet held their annual Car Show in June. Whisler Chevrolet Car Show raised over $18,000 alone. 675 people attended the venue to help support this wonderful cause, leaving nothing but a packed house. Those included about 575 ticket holders and around 100 people for the band members, staff, and volunteers.

Proceeds will be used in the Local Veterans Relief Fund Music For Vets / MFV to help Veterans and Veteran Families in need in and around our community in Sweetwater County. If anyone knows of a Veteran in need in our community, don’t hesitate to get in touch with Tom Whitmore Post 28 of The American Legion Green River, Archie Hay Post 24 of the American Legion, or VFW 2321 Green River. All proceeds are to help the local area and our veterans.

Those at the American Legion would like to give a Big Thank you to the bands that supported the event, Otherwise, Ginger and the Gents, Zamtrip, Atlas Falls, and South Pass.

The American Legion would like to thank all of its sponsors.

Whisler Chevrolet

Fallen Saints MC Red Desert

Wire Brothers

Tom Whitemore Post 28 of the American Legion Family

WyoRadio

Backstage Screen Printing

Flaming Gorge Harley Davidson

Urban Renewal/Main Street Agency, Green River, WY

Piping Special Ties/Power Service

Radiant Manufacturing

The Radio Network

Salazar Roustabout

Rocky Mountain Power

Dominion Energy

93.5 KREO Radio

WinSupply of Rock Springs

Western Wyoming Community College

Pickin’ Palace

The Red Feather Bar

Codale Electric Supply

Desert Dust Enterprises

DJ’s Glass Plus

Keltec Weapons

Johnny Mac’s/Gateway Liquor

Elysha Dean – Allstate Insurance

Energy management corporation

Wyoming Fraternal Order of Police, Green River Lodge #2

Fremont Therapy Group

Kiarra Zampedri Photography

Oasis Emission Consultants, Inc.

Melody of Mayhem Productions

The Park Lounge

Deja Brew

Tomahawk Tavern

PSS Industrial Group

Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County

State Bank

Taco Time

The Oil Can LLC

Tiger’s Automotive

Tire Den Point S

The Unknown Saints RC

Native Sun

AAA – McConnell Agency

O’farrell Family Dental

“We also cannot thank our sponsors enough. Without each and every one of them, this event would not be possible. Thank you,” Tom Niemiec, American Legion Finance Officer said.