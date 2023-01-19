Another successful year for the Kari’s Access Awards Fundraiser

Wyo4news Photo

Tiffany Asher, [email protected]

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — After being canceled for two years in a row, Kari’s Access Awards returned to the Sweetwater Events Complex on Jan. 14, 2023. Saturday night was a hit and there was a lot of positive activity happening. All those that attended enjoyed the wine and beer tasting provided by many local and regional vendors.

This year’s event raised $57,000. “All proceeds from the event benefit students enrolled in Sweetwater School District #1 through an endowment fund, set up through the Sweetwater One Public School Foundation,” Larry Fusselman, Father of Kari and Founder of Kari’s Access Awards, stated.

This event featured live music, which was provided once again by the jazz band Affirmation while attendees mingled through the silent auction, raffles, games, and tasting stations. There was a total of 8 food vendors as well at the event and an abundance of food was provided by local businesses. Around 450 people showed up throughout the night.

When the first ever Kari’s Access Awards happened in 2014, they raised $8,000 to help students in Rock Springs. In 2020, the Kari’s Access Award event was able to raise $52,000 before the pandemic hit and canceled the event for the next two years.

“Each year, as the event continues to grow, we are overwhelmed by the support we receive from the community. Your generosity allows us to assist in students’ lives to elevate their personal growth and keep them in school. Together, we hope to make a difference in the lives of our future generations. Thank you Sweetwater County,” Fusselman said.

About Kari’s Access Awards

Kari’s Access Awards is an endowment fund established in 2006 by Larry Fusselman in memory of his daughter, Kari (Kay) Fusselman, who was a student at Westridge Elementary, White Mountain Junior High, and Rock Springs High School. The fund gives School District #1 students access to non-traditional scholarships. These scholarships allow students to participate in outside programs, enhancing learning and personal growth beyond their daily school activities. Scholarships are awarded based on a set criteria composed of need, attendance and academics.

According to Fusselman, to date, over 475 non-traditional scholarships have been awarded to local students of all ages.